Police shoot and kill man accused of pointing gun at his child

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police shot and killed a man who allegedly pointed a handgun at his child and officers at a northeast Albuquerque gas station.

Just after 6 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of 30-year-old Anthony Hernandez waving a handgun and pointing it at a child, later identified as his daughter.

Officers found Hernandez in front of the Speedway gas station at San Mateo Boulevard and Cutler Avenue. When they ordered him to drop his gun, he reportedly raised both hands with the gun in his right hand. Then, he turned to walked away, turned again and fired his gun at the officers. A bullet instead struck the passenger window of a car in the crossfire.

Officers then fired back, striking Hernandez – who died at the scene.

Three bystanders sustained injuries in the shooting.

Two of them left the scene and made it to the Walgreens at Carlisle and Lomas to call 911. The third person, a 68-year-old man, was struck while inside the gas station and was transported to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police said they recovered a handgun near Hernandez and a bullet casing under his body.

Police said they also found his daughter safe and uninjured. They added that they tracked down the mother and are working to get the child back into her custody.

No officers were injured.

Investigators with the Multi-Agency Task Force are trying to determine which gunshots injured the man walking with Hernandez and the two people in the car.