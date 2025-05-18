APD investigates possible homicide at Rio Grande and I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Crime scene tape was visible at two adjoining locations near Rio Grande and Interstate 40 Sunday morning, where police said a dead body was found in a crashed vehicle.

APD officers first responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into the wall of a home on the 900 block of 23rd Street NW, behind the Speedway gas station. The 911 caller said the person inside appeared to be deceased, and officers and other first responders confirmed that upon arrival.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene at 5:40 a.m. They discovered evidence that the driver had died prior to the crash.

Officers also taped off the parking lot between the nearby Starbucks and Burger King off Aspen Ave.

