ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officers responded to a deadly shooting involving a toddler at an apartment near Gibson and Yale Sunday afternoon.

A 911 call before 3 p.m. reported inside an apartment on the 1900 block of Buena Vista Dr. SE. Responding officers located a toddler with a gunshot wound, and despite first-aid efforts, the child was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

