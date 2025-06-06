APD: Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured on West Side

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead and another injured overnight on Albuquerque’s West Side.

On Thursday at around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of 1801 Arroyo Vista Blvd., N.W., just northwest of I-40 and 98th Street. They found two wrecked motorcycles in the middle of northbound Arroyo Vista.

One of the riders was pronounced dead on scene. The other was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.

An initial investigation found the two motorcycles were driving south on northbound Arroyo Vista. The leading bike slowed down but the trailing bike didn’t, causing the crash.

APD is continuing to investigate the crash.