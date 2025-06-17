APD: Armed suspect shot and killed in police shooting at hotel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A police shooting left a reportedly armed suspect shot and killed at a hotel near downtown Albuquerque.

According to an APD press release, officers responded to a call about a woman with a firearm at the Hotel Parq Central. A press release stated shots were fired shortly after officers arrived at the hotel. The armed woman was shot and died at the scene.

No officers were injured. The Multi-Agency Task Force is investigating.

Police closed Central for a period of time.