APD: Overnight crash leaves 1 dead in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say a car struck and killed a man who was lying in the middle of a busy road overnight in northeast Albuquerque.

Around 2 a.m., several passersby called police, reporting a man lying in the far-right lane of westbound Montgomery Boulevard, near San Mateo Boulevard. While a passerby was calling police, a driver ran over the man in an older white Lincoln sedan before stopping in the nearby Lovelace parking lot.

Police interviewed the driver. They say he saw what he initially thought was “debris or a cardboard box” in the road. Then, he allegedly said he drove over it, felt a thump and realized it might’ve been something else, so he stopped to pull over, check and wait for police to arrive.

Witnesses reportedly told police that they were going east on Montgomery and noticed a man lying in the road. Police say as they turned around to call police, they saw the car run over the man.

An investigation is ongoing. Police are ruling out alcohol and speed as factors in the incident.