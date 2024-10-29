APD: Pickup truck driver killed in I-40 rollover

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A pickup truck driver died in a crash Tuesday morning on westbound Interstate 40 in northeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police officers responded around 3 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes near Eubank Boulevard. The driver was pronounced dead in the scene. The driver didn’t have any passengers in their vehicle.

Officers said they talked to three witnesses who provided statements. Witnesses said the vehicle was going with the flow of traffic in the second westbound lane. Then, just before Juan Tabo Boulevard, the truck drifted over and hit the barrier on the north shoulder just before Eubank.

Investigators said initial evidence indicated possible vehicle malfunction. However, they said there is additional evidence that driver error or a possible medical issue may have led to the crash. They ruled speed and impairment out.

The crash caused a brief closure Tuesday morning.

The investigation is still ongoing.