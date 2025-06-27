APD seeks missing 67-year-old man with dementia

Police are concerned for the safety of an Albuquerque man who has been missing for two weeks and they are looking to find him.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are concerned for the safety of an Albuquerque man and are looking for him as he has been missing for two weeks.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, 67-year-old Robert Barra was last seen June 13 leaving Presbyterian Hospital downtown. He was supposed to go back to his group home but didn’t show up.

Barra has dementia and Parkinson’s disease. If you’ve seen him, call APD’s Missing Persons Unit.