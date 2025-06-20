APD to host first-ever Bike with a Cop community bike ride

It's the first ever community bike ride with the Albuquerque Police Department.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is hosting its first-ever “Bike With a Cop” community bike ride Saturday, June 28.

From 8-11 a.m., experienced adult cyclists, age 18 and older, will be able to ride with police for a “fun and informative ride” alongside officers.

There are a few stipulations. You must:

Know how to ride a bike

Have the physical ability to bike over 6 miles

Bring their own bike (mountain bikes preferred)

Wear a helmet during the event

Officers Zach Earles and Howard Perry stopped by for a preview of the event. Learn more in the video above.