Police arrest suspect accused of shoot and killing woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a woman Tuesday night in northwest Albuquerque.

Detectives identified the suspect as 21-year-old Noe Vega. Detectives determined Vega matched the description of the suspect identified as being at the scene when the shooting happened Tuesday at around 7:30 p.m., at 120 57th St. NW.

Police conducted surveillance on Vega as officers talked to neighbors who reportedly heard the gunshot.

Vega allegedly had a handgun on him when they arrested him. He allegedly told detectives he believed the woman’s boyfriend stole money and drugs from him earlier in the day. Then, he allegedly said he shot the woman to send a message to her boyfriend and then took cash from her.

Officers responding to the scene discovered the woman had an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased. Police aren’t releasing the woman’s ID, pending next of kin notification.

Vega faces charges of murder, robbery and tampering with evidence. He is in the Metropolitan Detention Center.