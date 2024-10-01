APS: Bullet found in restroom prompts shelter-in-place at Sandia High School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The principal of Sandia High School confirmed in a letter to families that a shelter-in-place was prompted by a bullet found in a restroom Tuesday.

The school went into shelter-in-place at around 9:30 a.m. KOB 4 received several calls from people in the neighborhood, and confirmed it with Albuquerque Public Schools. Around 10:19 a.m., APS lifted the shelter-in-place.

Principal Camille Gonzales wrote that they received a report of a student finding a bullet in one of the restrooms. Then, APS Police responded to the school and conducted what they describe as a thorough search of the campus.

During that search, police didn’t find any guns. However, they are still investigating what happened. APS will also have an increased police presence at Sandia High School in the coming days as a precautionary measure.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the students who came forward to report this situation, demonstrating their dedication to the well-being of our school community. I would also like to commend our students and staff for their exemplary behavior and cooperation during the shelter-in-place. Their adherence to instructions and patience through the process was commendable,” Principal Gonzales wrote.

The principal encouraged families to call the school if they have any questions and they are there to address any concerns. She also advised that they take every threat or rumor seriously, reminding that “if you see something, say something.”