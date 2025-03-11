APS bus caught on camera running red light

An Albuquerque woman is expressing concern after capturing the video while stopping for a red light one day.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local woman is speaking out after capturing on camera an Albuquerque Public Schools bus running through a red light.

“I started recording like the last second and I took, and he just swerves out of my lane and flies through that light,” Jozlyn Padilla said.

Last Monday, Padilla was going to pick up her nephew from school when she was stopping at a red light at Coors and Los Volcanes, rolling on video of high winds.

Instead, she caught video of the bus running the red light.

“I’m like looking at it and then looking at the light and I’m like, one, he is either going to hit me or he’s gonna just run this light,” she said.

Padilla said the bus was in the same lane behind her and didn’t show any signs of stopping.

“I was shocked to be honest. That light had been red for like a good minute so he seen it was red. For him to just fly by it, my first thought was ‘I really hope there was not kids on that bus.’,” she said.

APS confirmed the bus seen in the video is from their contract company. They said there were no students on the bus at that time.

Padilla said, if her nephew had been on that bus, she would’ve been terrified.

“Because, why are you driving like that with my nephew on your bus? That’s so dangerous. Anything could happen and those kids don’t have seatbelts. So God forbid something happen, he could have killed that whole bus,” she said.

KOB 4 spoke to a local mother who said she isn’t surprised by this type of driving.

“As unfortunate as this is, I see people drive like that all the time in this city,” she said. “It’s horrifying to think that a school bus driver is driving like that, potentially with little kids on there.”

Padilla said she reached out to APS. However, she said she hadn’t heard back.

“If you’re gonna be behind the wheel of one of those vehicles, you need to be very knowledgeable and drive safe and just be cautious,” Padilla said.

According to APS, the contractor told them a mechanic was driving the bus back from a breakdown. The district stated any disciplinary actions will be up to the bus contractor.

Running a red light in Albuquerque can carry a fine of $82.