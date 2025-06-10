Area on Mars named after former UNM scientist
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An area on Mars is now named after a former scientist at the University of New Mexico.
The “Horton Newsom Point” is at the center of a high-resolution orbital image captured by a Mars reconnaissance camera.
It’s named after the late researcher Horton Newsom who extensively studied Mars, including cratering studies, planetary geochemistry and meteorite analysis.
Newsom died in a car accident last year. According to UNM, the new name honors his extensive research contributions over the years.