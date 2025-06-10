Area on Mars named after former UNM scientist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An area on Mars is now named after a former scientist at the University of New Mexico.

The “Horton Newsom Point” is at the center of a high-resolution orbital image captured by a Mars reconnaissance camera.

Photo courtesy of UNM

It’s named after the late researcher Horton Newsom who extensively studied Mars, including cratering studies, planetary geochemistry and meteorite analysis.

Photo courtesy of UNM

Newsom died in a car accident last year. According to UNM, the new name honors his extensive research contributions over the years.

Photo of Horton Newsom, courtesy of UNM