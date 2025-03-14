Arrest warrant issued for woman sentenced in Santa Fe firefighter killing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A warrant has been issued for the woman sentenced for stabbing a Santa Fe wildland firefighter to death in 2019.

Chrystyne Sanchez is accused of stabbing and killing Christian Reid at an apartment complex in February 2019. Sanchez allegedly told police Reid threatened her with a knife so she stabbed him.

Police arrested Sanchez in 2022 after a robbery at a Santa Fe Home Depot. Prosecutors then charged her with killing Reid. In October 2023, she pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter.

In August, Judge Lucy Solimon amended a sentence of two years in jail to include going through drug court. She got out of jail Jan. 6 and then had to go through drug court. Court documents indicate she didn’t show up for drug court Wednesday.

Sanchez faces additional jail time for the violation.