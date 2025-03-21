Attorney in DWI scandal disbarred, law office home seized

A judge made that decision for Thomas Clear III on Thursday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The attorney at the center of the “DWI Deception” scheme involving local law enforcement has been disbarred and his law office home has been seized.

A judge ruled Thomas Clear III can no longer practice law in federal court. Clear pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges last month and admitted to running the scheme since 1995.

New Mexico Supreme Court already disbarred him from practicing law in New Mexico courts.

A federal judge also ordered the U.S. Marshals Service to seize the house Clear used as his law office. According to the court, authorities can do that since it was used in a criminal enterprise.

Clear faces up to 130 years in prison but the court hasn’t set a sentencing date.