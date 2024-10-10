Authorities arrest 2 in sting operation

The two suspects are accused of talking explicitly with detectives, posing as underage girls, and trying to meet up with them.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A sting operation, involving agents posing as 15-year-old girls, led to two men getting arrested after they allegedly tried to meet up with the girls for sex.

Investigators say both Matthew Jaramillo and Rafael Rosas went online to an escort website and chatted with two people who they thought were 15-year-old girls. They were planning to have sex with those girls.

No actual children were in any danger. That’s because those 15-year-old girls were undercover law enforcement agents.

Agents, posing as the girls, exchanged messages with Jaramillo and Rosas. Things started out slow but quickly turned explicit – leading to the planned meet-up and arrests.

According to investigators, Jaramillo was taken into custody without any issues. However, Rosas allegedly had some excuses.

Rosas allegedly told officers he was just planning to hang out and vape with the 15-year-old, saying the word “kitty” wasn’t about anything sexual. Rather, he allegedly said he was referring to Donald Trump’s comments about people eating animals and stated there were stray cats in the area.

See what we uncovered in the video above.