Authorities investigate shooting that left 2 dead in Los Lunas

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. — Authorities took a woman into custody as a person of interest in connection with a shooting that left two people dead Wednesday in Los Lunas.

According to the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s deputies found a 61-year-old man at the intersection of El Cerro Loop and Inspiration Drive around 12:19 p.m. Wednesday. He had a reported gunshot to the wound to the chest but was able to tell deputies he had been shot down the block and that there was another victim there.

That man later died at the hospital.

Around 12:26 p.m., deputies arrived at that second scene with Los Lunas police officers. After about a half hour of calling out to people in the home, they forced their way in. That is when they say they found a 64-year-old man dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

While searching the home, the sheriff’s office said they found a woman hiding in a bathroom. They took her into custody as a person of interest. According to the sheriff’s office, they’re not looking for anyone else.

The sheriff’s office also hasn’t released any names yet. They’re now investigating this case with New Mexico State Police and the Los Lunas Police Department.