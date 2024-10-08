Balloon Fiesta: Green flag flies to start Day 4

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta gave the green flag for pilots to take to the skies Tuesday on day four.

This is the third morning in a row that officials gave the green flag right away. Saturday saw a half-hour delay due to winds and then a green flag.

Suzan Tipton will sing the National Anthem at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Then, pilots will head skyward.

Chopper 4 will join them in the air and we’ll stream what they see here on KOB.com and on our YouTube, X and Facebook pages.

