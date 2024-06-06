Balloon Museum to host ‘Red, White and Balloons’ for Fourth of July

A special event is bringing the balloons and the best view of fireworks to the Balloon Museum this Fourth of July.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Balloon Museum is celebrating the Fourth of July with the red, the white and the balloons.

The ‘Red, White and Balloons’ event is a benefit event for the Balloon Museum Foundation. It goes from 5-10 p.m., with fireworks at 9 p.m. and a balloon glow just before that.

Laurie McGovern stopped by to talk about the event in the video above.