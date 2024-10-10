BCSO: Hot air balloon hits power lines in South Valley

SOUTH VALLEY, N.M. — Bernalillo County deputies responded Thursday morning to an area of the South Valley where they say a hot air balloon hit some power lines.

Around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, BCSO said that San Ygnacio Road was closed due to the downed power lines. They reopened the road and recovered the balloon by 11:13 a.m.

There are no reports of injuries.

Details are limited. We’ll keep you posted with updates on KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News.