BCSO moves trunk-or-treat event due to protest

Deputies decided to move the event in anticipation of a planned protest of law enforcement.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you were planning to go to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office trunk-or-treat event Friday, the location has changed.

According to BCSO, deputies moved it because of a planned protest of law enforcement. The trunk-or-treat event will now take place at the new Public Safety Training Academy on Broadway, just north of Rio Grande Boulevard. It will start at 5:30 p.m.

Last week, police took two people into custody after a protest in the wake of officers shooting and killing a man while he was in handcuffs in the back of a police vehicle. Police accused one of the two people of punching an officer who was trying to detain the other.

