BCSO seeks info on former APS teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information as they investigate the alleged inappropriate relationships a former Albuquerque Public Schools teacher is accused of having with students.

Patrick Corr was a teacher at John Adams Middle School. According to court documents, he gave teens alcohol and had sexual relationships with them. At least one victim was a former student of his. Police accused Corr of getting another 15-year-old girl pregnant. She was not his student.

APS placed Corr on administrative leave after concerns arose in May 2024, according to BCSO. APS confirmed he later resigned.

According to BCSO, in August 2024, school staff discovered “letters of an inappropriate nature addressed to Corr. Staff reported it to school administration who then referred to BCSO for further investigation.

Authorities arrested Corr on June 2. He faces three counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Corr was taken into custody without incident on June 2, 2025.

Detectives are now seeking any additional information regarding other potential victims. If you have any information, you can submit an anonymous tip on the BCSO website.

MORE: Former APS teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with students