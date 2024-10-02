BCSO, storage facility partner to improve security for balloonists during Balloon Fiesta

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with an RV storage facility in Albuquerque to enhance security and support for balloonists during Balloon Fiesta.

According to BCSO, United Storage will offer free storage for balloonists’ trailers and equipment during the event. The hope is to keep all of that gear safe and secure as it is often the target of thieves.

“I am grateful to United Storage ABQ for rising to the occasion to help our Balloon Fiesta visitors have the best experience possible in Bernalillo County. Proactively working with businesses like United Storage is one of the best ways to combat crime and create a safer environment for all,” Sheriff John Allen said.

Sheriff Allen added that they will increase patrols of their facility to further ensure the safety of the stored equipment.

BCSO and United Storage ABQ plan to talk more about the offer Thursday afternoon. They will also share more about the security measures being implemented for Balloon Fiesta.