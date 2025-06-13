Beating triple-digit heat as first heat wave hits New Mexico, days before first day of summer

Triple digits return this weekend, and the New Mexico Department of Health is urging residents to take every precaution possible.

The scorching temperatures are causing even more worry with numerous events planned across the city. The concern is making sure people are being sun smart and safe to avoid heat exhaustion, and the City of Albuquerque is making sure citizens are covered.

From community cooling centers to splash pads, the city has made sure there are numerous resources available to the public. People are able to go to any of the cooling centers to rest and catch a break from the heat, but they also offer more than just air conditioning.

“We have little kits that have like sunscreen, cooling towels, filled water bottles or refillable water bottles. They can get food boxes. They can get child care, diapers, formula. They can get clothing if they need it,” says Maria Wolfe, the City of Albuquerque Homeless Innovations Officer.

Wolfe also mentioned that one of the simplest ways to handle heat exhaustion is by using cooling towels.

“Dip it in ice water, and then just put it around your neck. It will cool things down so fast and if you have a couple of towels, you can pull it over your head as well,” said Wolfe.

Beyond that, staying hydrated with plenty of water is crucial. Another important thing to remember is protecting your skin from overexposure to UV rays.

Dr. Deeptej Singh, dermatologist and owner of Sandia Dermatology, says protecting your skin is simple and easy.

“Plan to carry your sunscreen with you. Wear sun protective clothing. Practice sun avoidance during peak hours. Make sure you seek shade when exposed to long periods of sun. All of these are common sense bullet points that would help anybody enjoy the outdoors, but also do it safely,” said Singh.

Most importantly, a great way to stay safe and healthy in the heat is to look out for one another and call for help if needed.

“We need to check on our neighbors. If you have an elderly neighbor or somebody who’s a new mom, or if you have an unhoused person in your neighborhood, check on them. Give them some ice water. Maybe take them a bag of ice if they need it. See if they need a cooling towel,” said Wolfe.

A full list of cooling center and splash pad locations and hours can be found on the CABQ website. You can also help purchase needed items for cooling centers through the Amazon Wishlist on the CAB website as well.