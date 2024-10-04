We'll see a beautiful day after a breezy morning Friday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Friday started with breezy conditions that will soon fully give way to clear skies and, again, daily record-high temperatures in New Mexico.

Albuquerque is forecast to hit 87° which would tie the old record, set on Oct. 4, 1978. It seems like a broken record, right?

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

