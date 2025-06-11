Bernalillo County approves extensions on two affordable housing projects

The county approved $25 million to support 500 housing units.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Board of Commissioners approved extensions on two affordable housing projects Tuesday night.

The county is working on redeveloping two apartment complexes – Villa Hermosa and Desert Willow. The project promises around $25 million worth of improvements to more than 500 units at both complexes.

They’ll now have an additional 180 days to get tax credit letters and firmly secure the funding.