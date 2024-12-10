Bernalillo County Commission to discuss housing, MDC, drug and alcohol policy

One of the discussion topics is a proposed change to the drug and alcohol policy for employees.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Commission is scheduled to meet and discuss housing, its employee drug and alcohol policy and the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Commissioners will decide Tuesday whether to move forward on a program focused on families with special needs and multigenerational families.

Commissioners are expected to vote on proposed changes to the drug and alcohol policy for county employees. The proposal includes taking cannabis out of the definition of illegal drugs. That means employees would still get drug tested but not for marijuana.

Commissioner Eric Olivas introduced the proposal. It includes some exceptions for law enforcement officers who carry a firearm and state employees required to hold a commercial driver’s license.

Also on the agenda is a proposal for more money to go toward replacing and upgrading the master security system at MDC.