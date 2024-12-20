Bernalillo County court warns about jury duty scam

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M, — The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court is warning people about scam phone calls threatening repercussions for missing jury duty.

According to the court, they received around 40 phone calls from people reporting this scam. They said the suspected scammer identified themselves as a police lieutenant with a local law enforcement agency, advising they didn’t appear for jury duty. They also said the suspected scammer said they had a warrant out for their arrest and/or fines as a result.

According to the court, the scammer led them to a website to make a payment. Some callers also reported they received emails with similar information.

“We want to remind the public that the court will never call or email threatening arrest or demanding cash in exchange for clearing court matters,” said Lissa Lowe, the court executive officer.