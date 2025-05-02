Bernalillo County leaders stress wildfire preparedness

County leaders and firefighters meet with residents in the East Mountains to discuss how to prepare for forest fires.

TIJERAS, N.M. — We’ve already seen the devastation of wildfires in our communities, and the season is just getting started.

“We live in the Sandia Knolls and actually there’s only one way in and out of that neighborhood so that’s our biggest fear,” resident Dottie Melendez said.

“We are very on edge because the fire danger is high up here, so yeah, we’re very concerned,” resident Carla Miszkiel said.

Dozens of people who live in the East Mountains met at Los Vecinos Community Center Thursday, hearing from Bernalillo County leaders about how to prepare. Some say they stay ready year-round.

“We started two years ago clearing the trees around our house,” Ernie Barnes said. “We have probably about (a) 100-foot cleared area in case that there’s a wildfire that comes through.”

That’s what the wildland coordinator for Bernalillo County Fire Rescue calls defensible space. He talked about clearing brush and vegetation near your home, maintaining your wood and sealing cracks in your buildings as tiny embers can travel up to a mile.

“They find little places, little penetrations, old wood, whatever it may be, and they embed themselves in there and then start a small fire and then start a larger fire,” said BCFR wildland coordinator Joshua Skrondahl.

“Our main goal is figuring out evacuation plans and safety for the particular area we live in,” Christine McFall said.

Leaders talked about that, too, including what people should already have packed in case of evacuations. And ready, set, go levels.

“If you decide to stay that’s on you,” said BCFR chief Greg Perez. “We are not going to jeopardize the safety of our men and women to go in and save you if you made the choice to stay in danger’s way.”

All tips that can make all the difference when there’s not a lot of time to think.

