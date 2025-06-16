Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies arrest 1 for deadly fight

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man accused of killing a man in a fight Sunday at a McDonald’s.

Deputies identified the suspect as 37-year-old Niel Winslow. They say Winslow got into a fight with another man at the McDonald’s near Coors and Arenal. When deputies arrived at the scene at around 1 p.m., they found a man unconsciousness. They tried to save the man but he died.

Deputies had some help finding Winslow, who is now charged with murder.