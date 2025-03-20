Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies, firefighters partner for fitness competition

The competition is open to men and women of all different fitness levels.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — You may work out every day but do you think you’re as fit as a firefighter or a sheriff’s deputy? You’ll soon have a chance to find out.

Bernalillo County Fire Rescue and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office are hosting their inaugural fitness competition next Saturday, March 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Deputy Amity Livingston, the advanced training unit instructor at BCSO, and Eric Wasson, the chief of training at BCFR, stopped by to talk about the competition.

