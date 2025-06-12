Beyond the Case: Christopher Abeyta pt. 2

The investigation into the bizarre disappearance of baby Christopher Abeyta continues. He was only 7-months-old when he went missing.

Christopher went missing from his Colorado Springs home on July 15, 1986. There were a couple of things that were out of the ordinary the night that Christopher vanished.

The biggest one was that his dad had slept in the Colorado Springs home. But before that he was staying in Pueblo, Colorado for months. That was because he was involved in some type of affair.

