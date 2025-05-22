Beyond the Case: Velda Leyba pt. 3

In this Beyond the Case, former reporter Crystal and Louis Carlos continue their investigation into the disappearance of Velda Leyba.

Leyba is the mom who went missing from Albuquerque, New Mexico, before a birthday party.

On Tuesday, we visited the home where a retired detective believes that Leyab could have spent her last moments alive.

Also, this week, we learned about the location where her car was found after she disappeared. The car was right across the street from a well-known body shop.

Now, we’re going to be digging deeper into the theory that Leyba was murdered and that two people close to her had information.

Watch the video above for more.