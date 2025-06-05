BioPark seeks input on how to revamp Children’s Fantasy Garden

The BioPark has $5 million in their budget for the revamp and they want your ideas.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Between human-sized carrots, vine-covered castles and mushroom-filled tunnels, the Children’s Fantasy Garden at the ABQ BioPark Botanical Gardens is already a feast for the imagination.

“The whole idea is you shrink down to the size of a bug and you get to go underground and see the roots and the seeds of plants growing. See what ants do. Imagine you’re running through a rabbit’s tunnel,” Allyson Zahm, the guest experience manager at the BioPark.

Plenty of people have already experienced what the sprawling exhibit has to offer since it opened in 2001.

“There’s been, we figured, about 12 million or more people that have come through the garden since it’s been open,” Zahm said. “The BioPark is the number one most visited tourist destination in the state. So I think we have a responsibility to make sure our facility is the best it can possibly be, because we know the most people are coming here.

“The Children’s Fantasy Garden is ready for its glow up.”

Before they get started with construction, they’re asking for your ideas. The BioPark has a budget of $5 million for this project and some kids already gave developers their two cents.

“We’ve seen everything from new unicorns on top of the castle to sea dragons out in front and giant hamsters inside,” Zahm said.

The final design should be ready to go by the end of the year. Then, they estimate construction will begin next summer.

“So I would say spend your summertime coming and playing here and getting all those last memories,” Zahm said.

The BioPark is accepting ideas until mid-July. There are also some information sessions coming up where you can share your ideas in-person with developers (More info is here).