BioPark to host first-ever Urban Wildlife Fiesta

The Fiesta is aimed at showcasing animals and species you can find in your own backyard.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The ABQ BioPark Zoo is the place to go to see animals you don’t usually find in New Mexico but they want to celebrate animals you find here.

The first-ever Urban Wildlife Fiesta is scheduled for Saturday, March 22 at the Botanic Garden and Tingley Beach. You can learn all about the species and ecosystems in your neighborhood and take a walking tour of the bosque.

You can also take a seed ball home to support the pollinators in your neighborhood.