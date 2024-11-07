Blizzard warning issued for parts of New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning Thursday for parts of New Mexico, including Las Vegas.

The warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for Eastern San Miguel County, the Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County, Northeast Highlands and Union County. However, the National Weather Service advised that emergency blizzard conditions are likely to continue over much of Colfax, Union, San Miguel and Harding counties through Friday night.

Additional snow accumulations of 1-3 feet and winds gusting as high as 40 mph are likely in these areas. The snow and winds may produce snow drifts “in excess of 8 feet,” causing zero visibility.

According to the National Weather Service, over 100 vehicles are already stranded on Highways 56, 412 and 87. They advise you to stay off the roads so emergency crews can get to people who are stranded.

“Travel is highly discouraged. Many roads are currently closed. Avoid traveling if possible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches that can result in power outages,” the warning advised.

U.S. Highway 56 is shut down from Springer to the Texas state line – a 94-mile stretch. U.S. 64 is also shut down from mile marker 350, one mile east of Raton, to mile marker 430 in Clayton.

The National Weather Service also issued a blizzard warning for the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. There have been multiple reported car accidents and roads have been closed due to “very dangerous driving conditions with low visibilities due to blowing snow.”

