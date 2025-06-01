Bloomfield police officer dies from injuries in shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bloomfield Police Department announced in a press release Sunday afternoon that Officer Timothy Ontiveros died from the wounds suffered in a line-of-duty shooting last week.

Ontiveros was seriously wounded in a shootout with a driver during a traffic stop in Bloomfield on Monday. The suspect died at the scene. Ontiveros was taken to the San Juan Regional Medical Center before he was transferred to UNM Hospital Tuesday. Despite multiple surgeries and intensive care, Ontiveros succumbed to his injuries Sunday.

“Officer Ontiveros was a valued member of the Bloomfield Police Department,” the statement read. “In his short time with the agency, he demonstrated kindness, professionalism, and dedication to the safety of the community he served. We are all grieving his loss and ask for your prayers and support for the family of Officer Ontiveros and the Bloomfield Police Department as we navigate this tremendous loss.”

Details on a procession and funeral will be released to the public at a later time.

