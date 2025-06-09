Blue Star Moms prepare care packages for troops ahead of Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is a few weeks away and some Blue Star moms are stepping up to make sure our troops aren't forgotten.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Fourth of July is a few weeks away and some New Mexico Blue Star Moms are stepping up to make sure our troops aren’t forgotten.

The troops will be spending the American Independence Day overseas so they may not get fun things like fireworks, barbecue or a dip in the pool.

That is why Rosemary Freeland and Frances Walker, two members of the Rio Grande Valley chapter of the Blue Star Moms, are asking for your help with their Operation Patriotic Pride. They need help packing and shipping more than 400 care packages to servicemembers.

Operation Patriotic Pride will take place June 21, from 9-11 a.m., at the Troop Support Center in Albuquerque. They will have food and drinks for all volunteers.

