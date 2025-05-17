Boots in the Park concert hits Albuquerque

Boots in the Park concert is happening this weekend.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Boots in the Park is returning to Balloon Fiesta Park for a second year, bigger and better.

Two days and at least a dozen country artists, including Luke Combs and Cody Johnson, will headline at Boots in the Park.

The man behind the festival, Steve Thacher, says it’s an event you won’t want to miss.

“We’ve got a massive drone show happening right before the headliners both nights. Over 300 drones going up in the night, with a bunch of curated images that we’ve put together for the crowd that we think they’ll really enjoy.”

If you don’t know how to dance, don’t worry. They will have a tent with tutors offering dance lessons.

This year, they will have 101 different whiskeys and 101 different tequilas to try.

Like most outdoor festivals, the weather is always considered. After an incident last year, Thacher says they have more precautions in place. “We follow the same protocol for all of our events. Being that Albuquerque experiences more wind, which we did experience a very unique situation last year, the experience was a microburst, is quite unique,” he says they are also working closely with Albuquerque police and Albuquerque fire.”

If country music isn’t your first choice, Thacher says they have a lot planned for Albuquerque later this year, like the taco fest and some he couldn’t tell us about.

“If you’re here tomorrow night, you’re going to be let in on a little secret: we are going to do a big reveal about a big show we’re doing here in August. But you got to be here tomorrow night to see it.”

Boots in the Park starts Saturday at noon.