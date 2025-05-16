Bow and Arrow Lodge reopens weeks after city shut it down

The City of Albuquerque has spent the last several months cracking down on problem motels.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque has spent the last several months cracking down on “problem motels.”

Leaders have closed six so far in 2025, calling them crime magnets with multiple code violations. But we know once the doors are shut, crime doesn’t just disappear.

A spokesperson for CABQ’s Planning Department, Tim Walsh, said code enforcement has to make sure the property is secured with boards and fencing. But it’s the owner’s job to bring it up to code with the goal of reopening or selling.

Owner of Bow and Arrow Lodge, Patty Patel, spent the last several weeks bringing her property into compliance. The city shut it down in February after an inspection uncovered numerous violations including exposed wiring, missing smoke alarms, hazardous plumbing, a roach infestation, and needles found throughout the complex.

City leaders said the Albuquerque Police Department and Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to more than 100 calls for service in 2024.

While Patel fixed the code violation issues, she knows the work isn’t done.

“It’s going to take long to correct, because there’s negative publicity on the news, which doesn’t help any business,” Patel said.

She said when the city shut down her business, she went into survival mode.

“You have your bills to pay, you have your mortgages to pay, so you’re kind of like really on edge,” she said.

But running her business on Central Avenue near Wyoming Boulevard can also put her on edge. She said homeless people trespass on the property and others break the rules by having multiple visitors.

“If they have traffic like that, you know, something isn’t right,” Patel said. “Sometimes you kind of get afraid of them that they’re going to harm you in some way, so you try to get them out nicely.”

The lodge was once a part of a city program aimed at stabilizing problem properties, but it wasn’t a long-term solution.

Walsh said two other motels that the city closed earlier this year are also in the process of fixing things up. The Tewa Lodge down Central has applied for permits, and so has the Days Inn at Coors Boulevard and Iliff Road.

There’s no deadline to get a property into compliance, and Walsh said code enforcement does regular follow-up inspections to make sure the property doesn’t keep attracting crime.

But how often they do those inspections comes down to who they have to do them?

“Code enforcement is extremely busy, we only have a couple dozen enforcement officers for the entire city, and they’re dealing with something like over 1,000 calls per week,” Walsh said.

But a new city law gives leaders more tools to address the properties.

Albuquerque City Councilors passed the bill earlier this month. It targets properties with a history of tax evasion, code violations, or things like violent crime and dangerous living conditions. It then requires owners to take certain steps including keeping guest records for at least 45 days. If the owner doesn’t comply, they could be fined $500 per day, or be forced to close.

