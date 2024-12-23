Boys and Girls Club gets donations to continue renovations on teen center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Boys and Girls of Central New Mexico now has the money to fully renovate its Seligman Teen Center in northeast Albuquerque.

The center is just off of San Mateo between Comanche and Candelaria. According to Albuquerque Business First, the money is a donation from JPR Construction, Roadrunner Redi-Mix and Lowe’s.

According to the Boys and Girls Club, the money will allow them to offer more programs like sports league play, digital experiences, podcasting and cooking classes.

They expect to complete renovations by May.