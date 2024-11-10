Brandon Richards: Sunny skies mean warmer temperatures across the state

New Mexico will start to warm up again this week before another winter storm eyes the state next weekend.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Snowmelt and warming temperatures is the rule over the next several days as sunny skies and warmer air temperatures move in.

Snow will hold on the longest where the highest drifts have developed over north-central and northeastern NM. So far, blowing ground snow has been very limited given temperatures hovering near or just above freezing in these areas.

Freezing fog is expected to develop again tonight in valley areas of central and northern NM where snow remains. The question is precision and timing of the freezing fog.

The weather pattern will be hold true through the work week, warming steadily each day. The one exception will be a brief pause in the warming trend Tuesday into Wednesday with an increase in windy westerlies Tuesday afternoon.

