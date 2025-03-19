Breezy and cooler Wednesday in New Mexico

Wednesday will be a breezy but cooler day across New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A breezy and cooler Wednesday is forecast for New Mexico as a low-pressure stationed in the Midwest is spinning cooler air into the state.

A few snow showers are expected in northern and northeastern New Mexico. Otherwise, more sun is in the forecast.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: