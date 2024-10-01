Brief cooldown for New Mexico this week

We'll see a cooler Tuesday in New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll start Tuesday off breezy thanks to the remnants of those canyon winds that will cool off temperatures briefly in New Mexico.

Temperatures will warm up Wednesday and the rest of the week, heading into Balloon Fiesta, then will stabilize.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

