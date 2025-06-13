Bubba’s 33 to donate Wednesday profits to American Eagle Foundation

The foundation is dedicated to inspiring the world to guard and protect the bald eagle and all birds of prey.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This upcoming Wednesday, June 18, Bubba’s 33 will be donating all of their profits – dine-in and to-go orders – to the American Eagle Foundation.

Those half-pound burgers, stone-baked pizzas and tasty steaks will go toward something that is true to their mascot – Eagle.

