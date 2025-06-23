Buck Fire approaching full containment near Silver City

SILVER CITY, N.M. — The Buck Fire in the Gila National Forest near Silver City is approaching full containment, according to an update Monday, June 23.

According to fire managers working in the Gila National Forest, the fire is 88% contained. Just 203 people are working the fire, which is 57,753 acres in size. That acreage hasn’t changed since Thursday.

Crews secured the northern section of uncontained fire line. The next focus is on mopping up and patrolling any remaining hotspots in the area.

”We’re incredibly grateful for the hard work and dedication of all firefighters and support personnel on this incident. Their efforts successfully held the fire with no additional spread. Thank you for your continued support as we work toward full containment,” incident commander Lino Baca said.

Last week, at least 46 people transitioned to the nearby Trout Fire as the Buck Fire started to diminish. Rain is in the forecast this week to help extinguish both fires.

