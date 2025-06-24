Business owner speaks out following Cottonwood Mall closure

A local business owner is raising concerns over air conditioning issues at Cottonwood Mall.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local business owner is raising concerns over air conditioning issues at Cottonwood Mall.

Dipo Alam, co-owner of the Paleta Bar and Potato Corner, says they were forced to throw away nearly $2,000 worth of inventory from one of the two businesses he owns at the Cottonwood Mall.

The air conditioning problem has led to many issues, not just for the employees, customers, and equipment, but has now reached a health concern.

Alam says this started back in March when he first noticed the equipment at both businesses started to fail. He’s been a tenant at the mall for 14 years and when the need comes to get his equipment fixed, it’s done without a problem. The concern grew when the equipment kept malfunctioning and started to get hotter and hotter each day.

“When I call them they say, ‘Oh, we know the issue, we’re working on it.’ OK, sounds good. The mall is still open, but it’s getting worse and worse and worse,” said Alam.

Concerns grew Friday when parts of the building inside reached 100 degrees. Alam says that same day, the health department shut them down.

“It’s common sense for me that if it’s not working, okay, let’s get it fixed. But three weeks, two months, three months, come on. How we can get it fixed? How you gonna wait until 90 degrees to shut it up? It doesn’t make sense,” Alam said.

Alam invited KOB 4 to see the inside of both of his shops at the Cottonwood location. After a few minutes, we were kicked out. On the way out, both Alam and Cottonwood management went back and forth on the air conditioning issue.

Cottonwood management pleaded with Alam to give them another chance. Alam responded by saying management doesn’t give them {tenants} a break.

“You guys see me like having confrontation again, I have a personal relationship with him. He’s a friend of mine, like you said, like you call me brother. I understand. But for me, it’s not just about relationships. What is right is right. What is wrong is wrong,” Alam said.

Alam says right now, they’re left with more questions than answers.

“They only see it from their perspective. I’m doing my best. Yes, you are. We appreciate that, but at the same time, what about our perspective? What about all these owners? What about the payroll need to be made? What about the employees that now losing their hours, and they still have to pay their bills?” said Alam.

KOB 4 reached out to Cottonwood Mall management for an on-camera interview and an update on the situation. They have not responded.

