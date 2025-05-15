Business owners unite to try to improve downtown

The creation of a Business Improvement District is seen as another major step to cleaning up the heart of Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque city leaders have been promising to bring downtown back to life for years and now business owners are stepping in.

Bill Keleher is leading the effort. He owns a parking lot on Second Street and Central Avenue. Keleher said he has seen the good, the bad, and the ugly in the neighborhood.

“Mostly what we need is people, people coming downtown and being here and for that (it) needs to be a little cleaner and a little safer,” Keleher said.

He and about a dozen others are creating the framework for a Business Improvement District, or BID. It would require business owners to contribute money to pay for more resources in the area.

“As much as I love Albuquerque, we can do better,” he said.

Keleher said the city already pays a crew to clean up and patrol the streets, keeping an eye out for crime and calling 311 or 911 if an incident escalates. The BID money would expand those services, paying for more people to work seven days a week.

“When there’s graffiti or other incidents, we’ll have a team to clean it up right away quickly,” he said.

To form the BID, Keleher and those he’s working with have to petition the businesses that would be included in the district. Right now that includes properties from roughly Broadway Boulevard to 10th Street and Lomas Boulevard to Coal Street. They plan to start circulating that petition later this month. If they get more than half of the business owners’ support, it will go to city council for approval.

Keleher said he has support from dozens of property owners, but not everyone is on board just yet.

“In a best-case world, you shouldn’t have to pay extra,” he said. “But are you satisfied with the current state of affairs and do you think that not taking action is preferable to taking action? I want to do something and this is something that we can do.”