Cabezon Public Improvement District responds to resident’s walking trail concerns

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Last week, KOB 4 heard from a handful of residents concerned about Linear Park Trail in Cabezon. Claiming that the landscaping company was excavating dead trees and plants and not replacing them with new ones.

“Just general dying off of plants and trees and bushes,” said Peggy Biedermann, a Cabezon resident.

“There was shrubs and greenery, you couldn’t see the water coming out because there was something there to look at,” said James Dulong, another Cabezon resident.

Residents took their concerns to the Cabezon Public Improvement District during their last meeting.

Paul Howell, the Chairman of the board, told us the drought has been tough on vegetation.

“There are some things that were planted in areas that just because of the ground, the soil, the slope, it doesn’t really make sense to put planning in there, but we are trying to put things nearby, so we still get the aesthetic,” he said.

The Board oversees their $1 million budget. Howell says every year two thirds of it goes towards bond repayment and the rest is used to maintain the residential community and nearby walking trails.

“The board has five members on it, and we can’t be everywhere at all times and know everything that is going on. If somebody lets us know, ‘Hey I have this concern,’ that is great we try to have regular board meetings,” said Howell.

A representative from their landscaping company was at their last meeting. Plans are underway to replace some of the dead plants and trees.

“We actually authorized I believe 23 different removals and replacements at this last meeting,” said Howell.