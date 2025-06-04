California-based nonprofit to take over Santa Fe homeless shelter

The move comes after a vote Tuesday night by the Santa Fe City Council.

SANTA FE, N.M. — A California-based nonprofit will take over operations of Pete’s Place homeless shelter in Santa Fe after a city council vote Tuesday night.

After hours of discussion, city councilors voted just after 1 a.m. to approve a lease with nonprofit Urban Alchemy. The move comes as some people say the needs of homeless people have grown too fast for the interfaith community nonprofit to handle.

Supporters of the change are worried about the crime and drug use in the area. Critics are upset about the new group being from out of state.

A woman who worked for a different shelter says the change could be hard on the people the shelter serves.

“So I speak from experience when I tell you that 100% destabilizing an already unstable population is never the answer,” said Maya Fern, a former worker at Pathways Shelter.

“The only way that we are going to make things better is by adding more resources and more positive solutions,” Mayor Alan Webber said.

The California nonprofit will take over operations in August.